Gravette Fire Department sets Sept. 11 remembrance

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Fire Department will hold its third annual September 11 remembrance ceremony for fallen firefighters at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot of CV's Family Foods, located at 200 First Ave. S.E. in Gravette.

Gravette fire chief David Orr will start the ceremony with a message about the importance of the day. At 8:59 a.m., which is the local time when the first tower fell, volunteers and members of the Gravette Fire Department will begin reading the names of all 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department who were killed in the attacks. A fire bell will be rung at the conclusion of the reading of names.

Following the reading of names, the lights on all emergency vehicles will be turned on and the Gravette Fire and Police Departments will stand at attention for 3 minutes and 43 seconds to honor the firefighters from the New York City Fire Department. The ceremony is expected to last 45 minutes and will be live-streamed on the Gravette Fire Department Facebook page.