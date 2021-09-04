Greenwood holds off Fort Smith Southside

GREENWOOD -- Greenwood used a big third quarter to pull away from Fort Smith Southside before holding on for a 54-48 nonconference victory Friday at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Leading 20-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored 28 points in the third period, including 21 consecutive to turn a one-score game into a 48-20 advantage.

The Mavericks never surrendered, getting to within 54-48 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from David Sorg to Amari Tucker with 2:04 left. LJ Robins recovered an onside kick for Greenwood, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

The teams combined for over 1,200 yards of offense -- Greenwood had 710 while Southside gained 503.

The Bulldogs also had 130 yards in penalties for the game.

"About the only positive tonight was getting the win," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "At times, the offense was good, but there were so many mistakes. We got to get better. Our goal was not just to beat Southside, but to get better as a team and we failed in that."

Sorg finished with 430 yards passing with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"Give Southside credit because they kept their quarterback clean, and he was accurate throwing the ball and gave us fits all night," Young said. "The two kicks we lost gave them two extra possessions and quickly turned a four-score game into a two-score game. Defensively, we didn't stop them. They had two turnovers, thank goodness, or there is no telling what would have happened."

Greenwood jumped out to a 13-0 lead, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions. The Mavericks got back into the game in the second quarter thanks to a pair of Jackson DeLassus field goals and a 66-yard touchdown pass from Sorg to Kent Carlisle to pull within 20-13 at halftime.

After both teams traded touchdowns early in the second half, the Bulldogs seized control with a 21-point outburst keyed by a pair of Maverick turnovers.

Hunter Houston hit Luke Brewer for a 23-yard touchdown pass and a 34-20 lead with 7:37 left in the third quarter. Houston threw for 344 and three touchdowns, all to Brewer.

After a Lui Honkala interception, Houston hit Brewer again for a 20-yard score and a 41-20 Bulldog advantage with 5:51 left in the third quarter.

The defense forced a fumble that Landon Nelms recovered at the Greenwood 39. Dylan Tucker, who finished with 128 yards rushing, scored on a 1-yard run with 1:39 left in the quarter to increase the lead to 48-20.

Jake Glover added a 32-yard run with 6:25 left to give the Bulldogs a seemingly comfortable lead.

But the Mavericks scored on its three possessions in the fourth quarter to stay in the game. Sorg tossed touchdown passes to Dmitri Lloyd, Carlisle and Tucker to get within 54-48.

