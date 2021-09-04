Hatfield's emotions likely will be split

FAYETTEVILLE -- Today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Ken Hatfield's emotions likely split some.

The Helena native will watch the 19 points-favored Razorbacks he lettered for as a 1962-64 defensive back/punt returner under Coach Frank Broyles and head coached from 1984-1989 open against the Rice Owls he head coached from 1994-2005.

An Arkansas hero for his 81-yard punt return touchdown in the 1964 national champion Hogs' 14-13 triumph over Texas, and with Arkansas' best head football coach winning percentage, .783 for a 55-17-1 tenure, Hatfield retired to Northwest Arkansas an UA active alum.

Whatever the Razorbacks function, seems Ken is there Hog calling.

Still, he led Rice longest of four teams he coached.

Old Owls will flock to their old coach today.

Leaving mixed emotions aside, Hatfield was asked to analyze Rice's chances.

"I give them a chance," Hatfield said. "There's no doubt about it."

He bases on three premises.

"No. 1 it's the first game of the year," Hatfield said, recalling a Bear Bryant adage. "I remember Coach Bryant always said the toughest game on your schedule is the first game. Because no matter what you've done you are going to have a bunch of new players playing for the first time in game conditions."

He also gives Rice a shot on belief and style.

Hatfield coached the 1994 Owls when they upset then No. 12 Texas. Ultimately the 1994 Owls representing Rice's academically elite but tiny 2,700 student body, and with Southwest Conference unbeaten Texas A&M on probation, officially tied Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech for the SWC championship.

That Texas game was at Rice Stadium, but Hatfield said the Owls spring most of their upsets on the road. Coach Mike Bloomgren's Owls last season stunned then unbeaten No. 15 Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia.

"They went up there and beat Marshall, 20-0 and they've got like 17 to 19 of those people coming back," Hatfield said. "They've won on the road in a big environment."

Bloomgren's Owls beat Marshall a la Hatfield. A good defense becoming great as the team's offense dominates the clock.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman calls it "bully ball." He expresses similar concerns.

Though sporting powerful Razorbacks running backs like Barry Foster and James Rouse, Hatfield actually most thrived on East-West deception. His option offense was always augmented by a big-time receiver and quarterbacks willing to run.

Rice has two running quarterbacks, a renowned receiver, veteran offensive line and a veteran defense that has faced the fast tempo that Arkansas offensively prefers.

That said, Hatfield and Fred Goldsmith, Hatfield's 1984-88 Arkansas defensive coordinator and 1989-1993 Rice head coach, assert off his competitive entirely SEC 2020 debut that Pittman pilots Arkansas back on track.

"I know Ken is impressed with the new coach and the coach from Missouri (Barry Odom) calling the defense," Goldsmith said. "I like that they play hard-nosed football. I like what I see and I try to see them every chance I get."