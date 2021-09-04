Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
Drivetime Mahatma

Hey drivers, no hurry in those turn lanes

by Frank Fellone | Today at 3:53 a.m.

Dear Mahatma: The Transportation Department likes five-lane highways. That is, two lanes in each direction plus a dedicated left-turn lane in the center such as the rebuilt stretch of U.S. 70 between Interstate 30 and Hot Springs. Where do you come down on the legality/advisability of using the turn lane as an on-ramp for turning left onto the highway from a side street? -- Left Frustrated

Dear Lefty: Turn lanes are addressed in Arkansas Code Annotated 27-51-309, cleverly titled "Center left-turn lanes." The statute says several things.

First, a center left-turn lane is for two-way left turns in either direction, and is so marked by signage or striping.

Second, the lane is for the exclusive use of a left-turning vehicle in either direction.

Third, the lane shall not be used for through travel, or for passing or overtaking, except as part of a left turn. Yo, drivers: The center left-turn lanes are emphatically not for hauling booty and getting ahead.

Fourth, directly to the question, it's permissible while making a left-hand turn from an intersecting street or driveway to use the center left-turn lane to gain access to or merge into traffic. Except it's not permissible -- here we go again -- to use the center left-turn lane "as an acceleration lane."

Regarding U.S. 70 from I-30 to Hot Springs, we can't think off-hand of a better and safer highway improvement by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Dear Mahatma: Lately I've experienced a curious and confusing sight: Folks driving with their flashers on. Not the slow-moving mechanical-trouble flashers of my safe-driver training. This is flashers on, driving really fast or erratically. Through red lights, down the shoulder, even across a median. I assumed fast labor, but by the sixth sighting and naught a panicked pregger to be seen, are these naughty drivers? -- Confounded

Dear Connie: Asking such a question always elicits an excellent answer from Bill Sadler, the venerable spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. He often tosses in a statute.

In this case, the citation is Arkansas Code Annotated 27-36-208, "Restrictions on use." Of vehicle lights, that is. Light reading, and we recommend it.

The statute says, among other things, that flashers are prohibited except for "indicating the presence of a vehicular traffic hazard requiring unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing."

Sadler said using the hazard lights doesn't relieve a driver of the requirement to operate the vehicle safely, never endanger lives, and always follow the speed limit and all other traffic laws.

Now, while a vehicle is in motion and an emergency occurs within -- Sweetheart, my water broke! Aargh, my leather seats! -- using emergency flashers is ill-advised, Sadler said. Safely exit the roadway, safely stop and safely call 911.

Once off the road, turn on the flashers to help first responders or good Samaritans.

Fjfellone@gmail.com

Print Headline: Rules on left-turn lanes exact

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT