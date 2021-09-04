High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season. Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

Game reports can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]