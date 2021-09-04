Himon's five scores help PA prevail

Pulaski Academy defensive coordinator Jason Wyatt reminded Coach Anthony Lucas all week about "the streak."

The Bruins take pride in defending their home turf. They haven't lost at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium since 2013, a run of 31 consecutive victories entering Friday's game.

But those came under Kevin Kelley. It was Lucas' turn to keep PA's home dominance alive, and he got plenty of help from his star running back.

The Bruins (2-0) rolled past Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) 63-39 on Friday night, outscoring the Patriots 35-15 over the final 27-plus minutes. PA senior Joseph Himon set the table early with four touchdowns on 191 yards before halftime, and the Northwestern commitment just kept it rolling out of the locker room. He finished with 376 total yards and five scores, highlighted by a 94-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"It feels good to get that [first home] win," Lucas said about PA's 32 home victory in a row. "This team did not want to be the one that ended the streak. I saw it in their eyes."

Lucas had his eyes squarely on Himon. The Bruins were pinned inside their own 10-yard line to start the final quarter, and while they had a double-digit lead, Madison-Ridgeland (1-3) had already proven it could score quickly -- the Patriots had put together five touchdown drives shorter than three minutes.

As the 5-10 tailback ran left, it looked like a swarm of Pats had him wrapped up. Himon just kept the gears churning before busting down the far sideline.

"Joe is special," Lucas said. "I saw his feet. I said, 'He's not down, he's not down, he's not down.' And then he just burst open and you ain't going to catch him from behind."

As impressive as the Pulaski Academy offense was -- the Bruins backed up a 660-yard performance in their season opener against Joe T. Robinson with 663 yards against Madison-Ridgeland -- it was their defense that swung the game.

The Patriots went ahead 28-24 with 3:34 until halftime, putting some serious game pressure on PA. Madison-Ridgeland sophomore John White threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, stringing together 18 straight completions between the first and third quarters.

After a Himon rushing touchdown with 2:15 left in the second quarter, the Bruins forced a fumble 44 seconds later before capitalizing on the takeaway with another Himon score.

What was a four-point deficit turned into an 11-point advantage at the break, and PA's defense limited Madison-Ridgeland to 115 second-half yards along with an interception and two turnovers on downs.

"They really stepped up," quarterback Charlie Fiser said of a Bruins' defense that logged nine sacks. "They stopped them when we weren't doing our thing, and I've got to give it up to the defense. They're out there stopping them, and that's what we can build on and score a touchdown."

Junior wide receiver Jaylin McKinney rounded out the scoring for Pulaski Academy. Despite catching just five balls, McKinney twice found the end zone, and all of his catches went for at least 21 yards, totaling 153 yards for the night.

Even that kind of performance wasn't going to upstage Himon.

"I can't get used to that," Himon said. "Going out and playing super hard in the first half, just showing people I can do, it's a great feeling to do that almost every game."

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]