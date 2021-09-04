Happy birthday (Sept. 4): The area of life you found so difficult to reign in will fall under your steady hand. Your power grows. You direct the scene. You tame wild forces and apply them to building better relationships and more options for you and your loved ones. You'll meet collaborators and mentors at the turn of the year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Laughter, triviality and other underrated delights are in store. Take note of the people who tend to bring out the lightness in others, as they are the ones to keep close.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As a goal, happiness is loosely definable and hardly quantifiable, but it's a worthy aim all the same. But if you're not happy, all the other definable quantities matter very little to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People want to spend time with you, perhaps as houseguests. You're comfortable to be around, and the cozy environments you create reflect this so well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll stumble across a hot tip or excellent advice, though it's roughly delivered. It may even sound like a warning or a criticism, but you can hear past that to the golden suggestion under it all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you're uncertain and you show it, others will take hold of the situation. If you're uncertain and you act like you know what you're doing, they'll believe it. You don't have to know every step in the plan — just the next one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can remember the positive and the negative about a situation. You can see it a few different ways and feel the complex mix of associated emotions. This gives you options that a more limited person doesn't have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't want to shake confidences or offend egos, but you're not sure whom to trust. Knowing more will help you make a decision. Ask your questions. Only those with something to hide will be upset by them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): No relationship is all one tone. Every relationship comes with mixed feelings. Things can be sorted out. Confusion can be worked through, or you can just wait to see where things settle in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A special relationship comes into focus. For now, forget about passion, which is a temporary intensity you can come back to later. Start with compassion, and see where that leads.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop and consider the miles of life experiences you've journeyed. It's impressive, even to you. It's OK to quietly acknowledge yourself, as a friend would. Befriending yourself is essential to your well-being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't need everything around you to be orderly in order to see how you fit into it. In fact, you'll thrive on a taste of chaos and see at once how you can use the energy to further a goal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Partnerships in which no one confronts the other are bound to be less honest. Into every relationship, a little conflict must fall. Let the love in your heart coat the words on your lips.

BREEZY TRINE

Mercury and Saturn are forming an air sign trine to activate the intellect and clear the air with breezy communication and friendly banter. The best connections to make are casual, low-expectation bonds, though, strangely, these wind up with more lasting results than in other instances where stakes are higher and intentions are more serious.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a 13-year-old Pisces, and adults are always asking me what I want to be when I grow up. Some of my friends already know what they want to do, and I can’t decide. Will I get married? What kind of person will I get married to? Will I be a nurse, or will I own a bookstore? I’m obsessed with thoughts about the future, but I still don’t know what I want to do with my life. Can you help me?”

A: Your thoughtfulness is commendable. It takes maturity to objectively look at your life and try to make choices that suit you. Pisces are old souls who often have wisdom beyond their years. You will be many people in your lifetime and succeed in many roles. And though it is always good to have a long-view perspective, at some point, you have to stop thinking about life and start living it. Experience is your best teacher. Now you are a student, a daughter and a friend. Pick a goal that casts you in another role you’d like to try, and as you pursue that, you will embody the characteristics, trying them on for size. Use your keen intuition to help you fully flesh out your many facets. Future-you will be a wonderful surprise.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Beyonce Knowles has been known to appear on magazine covers of her birthday month wearing a sunlike crown. A portrait at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery proves the point, an example of how the Virgo superstar has maximized her solar return. Knowles was born when Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto were all in the highly aesthetic realm of Libra.