How the top 10 fared

No. 1 Bryant 58, Marion 7

No. 10 Conway 55, No. 2 Bentonville 41

No. 3 Cabot 47, Jonesboro 27

No. 4 Greenwood 54, Fort Smith Southside 48

No. 5 Pulaski Academy 63, Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 39

Owasso, Okla. 48, No. 6 Fayettville 42

No. 7 North Little Rock 58, Springdale Har-Ber 28

No. 8 Lake Hamilton was off.

No. 9 Little Rock Christian 38, Searcy 20

