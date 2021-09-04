• Vyvianna Quinonez of Antelope, Calif., accused of repeatedly punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant as a plane descended into a San Diego airport, faces up to 30 years in prison after being charged with two federal felonies: assault and interfering with a flight crew.

• Benjamin Dagley, 54, of Wooster, Ohio, accused of confronting an MSNBC reporter and yelling "Report accurately!" during a live report from a Mississippi beach after Hurricane Ida, faces assault and probation-violation charges, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

• Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, is personally covering the nearly $9,000 cost of a custom, 100-inch black walnut desk from a state prison work program that includes modifications such as brass embossing, a gun drawer with leather inserts and a footrest, a spokesman said.

• Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County, Mo., prosecutor, said no charges will be filed against a homeowner who fatally shot an intruder in Webster Groves, calling the incident "clearly" a case of a person protecting his home and family.

• Barry Weller, a 72-year-old British man who got lost for three days in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while traveling on a motorbike, was rescued by a hunter who spotted Weller asleep on a rock formation he had climbed to look for a way out.

• Leon Lott, sheriff of Richland County, S.C., said two guards were hospitalized but are expected to recover after being attacked by rioting inmates who demolished a 50-bed unit before officers "used a show of force" to end the riot.

• Princess Charlene of Monaco, 43, a former Olympic swimmer who is married to Prince Albert II, is in "reassuring" condition after being treated for complications from a serious sinus infection while in her home country of South Africa, a palace spokesman said.

• Drew Desjardins, an animal-rescue specialist in Auburn, Maine, said he picked up 15 tarantulas and a ball python, all illegal to possess in the state, after he was contacted by a landlord who said that a tenant had left them behind when he moved out.

• David Thomas, president of Morehouse College in Atlanta, said homecoming festivities planned for October at the historically black liberal arts college have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the risks posed by large gatherings are "impossible to ignore."