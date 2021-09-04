Joe T. Robinson edges Maumelle in OT

Senior quarterback Jack Cleveland threw three touchdown passes including a 10-yarder to senior wide receiver Gkyson Wright in overtime, to lift Joe T. Robinson to a wild 47-44 victory over Maumelle on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Robinson (1-1) trailed 41-21 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before Cleveland, a starting linebacker, directed three consecutive touchdown drives, the last capped by a 19-yard pass to junior wide receiver Evans O'Laimey with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter to make it 41-41. The extra-point attempt was blocked, sending the game into overtime.

Maumelle, with four downs to score from the Robinson 10 in overtime, took a 44-41 lead on a 29-yard field goal by senior place-kicker John Bruchhagen on its first possession.

The Class 4A Senators needed one play to take their only lead of the game -- and win the game. Cleveland fired the pass to Wright, who made a diving reception in the end zone after sprinting across the formation in motion.

"It was a double slant with a wheel," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said, describing the play. "We were just reading the corner. If the corner came inside, we were going to throw the wheel. If the corner stayed, we were going to throw the slant."

Class 5A Maumelle was led by junior quarterback Weston Pierce, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more (1 and 2 yards). All three scoring passes (22, 71 and 10 yards) were to senior wide receiver Roderick Watts, the younger brother of former Bryant, North Little Rock and Ohio State star wideout KJ Hill.

"When you're up by 20 in the fourth quarter, you need to win the game," Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton said. "My only message is how are we going to respond."

After the Hornets took a 41-21 lead, Cleveland scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:23 remaining in regulation. Robinson then recovered a fumble at its 35 a little more than a minute later. Cleveland capped a four-play, 65-yard drive with a 7-yard pass to Wright at 6:19 to make it 41-35.

The Hornets had a chance to seal the victory on their next possession, but a third-down pass to an open receiver was dropped inside the Senators' 20 with 3:57 remaining.

Cleveland, who replaced Wright at quarterback in the third quarter, led a 10-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to send the game into overtime.

"He was our starter in Week 1," Eskola said of Cleveland. "They both play. We plan on playing them both and whoever's hot, plays. They're both great athletes. We couldn't get out of our own way for a long time. Just keep battling. Just keep them within firing distance."

Maumelle led 21-14 at halftime on a Pierce's 2-yard touchdown run with 2:35 remaining in the second quarter. The Hornets took a commanding 34-14 lead on Pierce's 10-yard touchdown pass to Watts with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.

