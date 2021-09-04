JUNCTION CITY 20, SMACKOVER 0

JUNCTION CITY -- Jamal Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns to help give Junction City (1-0) its first victory of the season by beating Smackover (1-1).

Johnson had scoring runs of 3 and 6 yards for the Dragons, who were shut out a week ago by Camden Harmony Grove.

Corey Dubuse, who had three interceptions, also scored on a 28-yard touchdown run for the Dragons.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]