Lanes to close for interchange work

Rock blasting to build the new Arkansas 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will periodically perform rock blasting operations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sept. 24, weather permitting. During the blasting, crews will temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, Arkansas 549 and Walton Boulevard.

Motorists should be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

This project is part of the Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on the $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.