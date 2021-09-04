Equitable lockdowns

Many people believe the nation should lock down because of the covid-19 pandemic. No one should be forced to lock down unless there is an actual law passed by a state's legislature and signed by the governor.

To be very fair, a lockdown should be equitable, effective and brief.

Remember, all jobs matter. A lockdown for a few is not only unfair and inequitable, but completely criminal. An involuntary lockdown for some is good only if it is a lockdown for all.

By all I mean everybody. Obviously that would be impossible, yet government treats only some of its subjects as "essential." And, we have found out, lockdowns are never brief.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

With our technology

The Democrat-Gazette editorial on what was lost in Afghanistan was spot on. Billions of dollars of taxpayer weaponry left intact for the Taliban to feast on. It is said that our special forces own the night. Now terrorists, if they can access the Taliban's stash of night-vision goggles, can also own the night. Not today, but in years to come, civilian authorities and militaries over the world may find themselves technologically outdone.

I wonder about this sloppy withdrawal. Haste makes waste; stupidity, senility, and even treachery are in the mix. Similar scenario on the pullout from Iraq. The sequelae included ISIS riding in long caravans on the desert in American-made equipment. Then it was Vice President Joe Biden and National Security Adviser Susan Rice. Now it is President Biden and who knows who. They had seven months to remove the weapons. Now shortly, the same crew will ask for a large tax increase. Of course, the people who let this--at best--sloppiness slide by have always been on the government payroll.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

In the great hereafter

An Afghan schmuck, bombed by a U.S. drone, arrives in the next world and encounters Mohammad. "Why was I a target? I was miles away from Kabul, in another province. And I'm just a rifleman."

Mohammad must have said, "Well, POTUS needed a scalp for the 13 Americans we killed at the airport. And you were chosen. From the Oval Office, he saw you out driving and decided you were the airport bomber. So he ordered you offed to compensate for 13 Americans. A reasonable trade. In life, you were just a foot soldier in ISIS-K. But congratulations are in order here. Since POTUS promoted you to general in charge of future bombings, you have new status as 'hero of the moon god.' So there are your 61 virgins. Have a nice forever."

BOB L. WARNER

Hot Springs Village

There’s more to story

How kind of you (in your recent editorial) to yet again glibly dismiss the school districts involved in the school-choice issue as “bad schools,” and imply that the administrators are a greedy lot looking out only for themselves and financial gain.

It’s unfortunate that you never mention the challenges we face. Here in Camden, a typical south Arkansas town struggling to get by (thank goodness for the defense industry!), the local school district is a microcosm of those in urban areas, where if a school has a Black majority enrollment, it is perceived as one to be avoided, leading to white flight. As a result, the remaining students are largely disproportionately disadvantaged, economically and socially, along with the inherent challenges they present. Despite having many loyal and dedicated teachers, it’s an uphill battle, particularly without parental support which is so crucial, but so often absent. With white flight to outlying districts (not necessarily better, but whiter), the community becomes divided. A reputation ensues. Recruiting and retaining teachers becomes more difficult. A seemingly endless cycle has developed.

While I agree with you that it’s time to stop fighting the school-choice issue, I would challenge you to convince me that one of its basic tenets—allowing school choice will lead to more white flight and thus more segregation—is incorrect, at least in this neck of the woods.

Despite what your editorial implies, the Camden Fairview School District does very much care for its students. Our district hasn’t given up, and continues to work with fresh ideas and different educational approaches. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix.

Perhaps next time you’ll consider the whole story rather than resorting to name-calling.

DAVID H. MOSLEY Camden

David H. Mosley is a member of the Camden Fairview School Board.