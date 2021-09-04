Little Rock Christian tops Searcy

The Little Rock Christian Warriors followed senior running backs Brian Gittens and Jayvean Dyer-Jones to a 38-20 victory over the Searcy Lions at Warrior Field on Friday night.

Gittens rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts. Dyer-Jones carried 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

"We have two backs who we can go," Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We've got to keep them healthy. Health is a key for us. We have to stay healthy and keep rolling."

Warriors sophomore quarterback Walker White completed 9 of 19 passes for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He rushed for 48 yards and another touchdown on 9 carries.

White capped Little Rock Christian's game-opening, 10-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 8:34 left in the first quarter.

Little Rock Christian's second drive started at its 13 and ended five plays later with a 4-yard touchdown pass from White to senior receiver Andrew Wadsworth.

A blocked punt by senior Slate Wilkerson put Little Rock Christian (2-0) at the Searcy 22. Three plays later, White's 21-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Eli Cooper gave the Warriors a 21-0 lead with 10:52 left in the second quarter.

A fumble on the subsequent kickoff was recovered by senior Miles Howard to put Little Rock Christian at the Searcy 4. Dyer-Jones' 1-yard touchdown run increased Little Rock Christian's lead at 28-0.

White fumbled in the end zone on Little Rock Christian's next possession, and Searcy senior defensive back Braden Oliver recovered to cut Christian's lead to 28-6 with 6:07 left in the first half.

"We took that big early lead, then Searcy kind of controlled the rest of the first half," Cohu said. "They have some very good players."

Searcy (0-2) had possession at first-and-goal on the Little Rock Christian 9 late in the first half but turned the ball over on downs. Junior linebacker Holt Chappel sacked senior quarterback Ckyler Tengler to give the ball back to Christian for the first half's final minute.

"We were able to move the ball well at times, but we just did not score when we had the opportunities," Searcy Coach Zak Clark said.

Searcy had one offensive touchdown on five possessions inside Little Rock Christian's 20.

Gittens' 29-yard touchdown gave Little Rock Christian a 35-6 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter. His score was in part set up by a 54-yard run by Dyer-Jones.

On the Warriors' next possession, a fumble by Gittens was returned 22 yards for a touchdown by senior linebacker Zimiri Anderson to put Searcy within 35-13 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.

Little Rock Christian completed its scoring with a 21-yard field goal by senior Wyatt Thomas with 8:47 left in the game.

Junior running back Demetrick Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for Searcy on the game's final play. Johnson completed the game with 156 yards on 19 carries.

"[Johnson] is explosive, and he runs hard," Clark said. "But we have a lot of things to clean up. We got a lot of stuff to get fixed."

Cohu was pleased by his team's effort.

"Overall, I was happy with the way our defense played," Cohu said. "We had our reserves out there late, so our starters really held them scoreless. Defensively, we really played an outstanding game."

