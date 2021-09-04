LITTLE ROCK HALL 52, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 8

HOT SPRINGS -- Jacorey Carter accounted for four touchdowns to power Little Rock Hall (2-0) to keep Cutter-Morning Star (0-2) winless on the season.

Carter had scoring runs of 1, 48 and 53 yards and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Zaccheus Sanders. Cameron Lytle had three touchdowns while Justus Allen scored on a 50-yard fumble return for Hall.

