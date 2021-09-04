Little Rock police arrest suspect in August shooting death

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a man on 28th Street a week earlier, according to a Little Rock police report.

Amber Rice, 28, was arrested in what the report described as an accidental drive-by shooting.

Jason Watson, 37, was found injured on the front porch at 4408 W. 28th St., about 1 1/2 miles west of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock, at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to the report. He was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, where he died later that day.

Police arrested Rice after a week-long investigation. She was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail.