MALVERN 30, GLEN ROSE 20

MALVERN — Cedric Simmons and Braylon Watson each scored two touchdowns in a season-opening victory for Malvern (1-0) over Glen Rose (0-1). Simmons had a 9-yard score, and Watson added a 52-yard score in the second quarter for the Leopards, who led 14-13 at the half. Watson tacked on a 3-yard touchdown in the third, while Simmons capped the night with a 54-yard score in the fourth.

