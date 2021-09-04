MANILA 41, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 14

LEPANTO -- Kurt Overton had nine carries for 125 yards for Manila (1-1) in a victory over East Poinsett County (0-2).

East Poinsett County's Dennis Gaines rushed 12 times for 43 yards and scored both of his team's touchdowns.

