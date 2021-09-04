MARKED TREE 34, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0

MARKED TREE -- Aidan McGuire and BJ Marshall showed off their versatility for Marked Tree (1-0) in a game that was called at halftime because of injuries suffered by the starting and backup quarterbacks for Palestine-Wheatley (0-2).

Marshall got the scoring started for the Indians with a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown, but he was far from finished. Four minutes later, McGuire connected with Marshall on a 38-yard pass to put Marked Tree up 12-0.

After Marked Tree got a stop on Palestine-Wheatley's ensuing possession, McGuire returned the Patriots' punt for a touchdown. McGuire reached the end zone again before the end of the first quarter, this time on an 11-yard run to put his team up 26-0.

McGuire and Marshall capped their big night in the second quarter, with Marshall's 89-yard reception from McGuire providing the game's final touchdown.

