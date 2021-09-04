MELBOURNE 52, QUITMAN 12

QUITMAN – Melbourne (2-0) piled up nearly 500 yards of offense in picking up a dominating road victory over Quitman (1-2).

Trey Wren accounted for three touchdowns and Carter Bray had two scores for the Bearkatz, who led 35-12 at halftime. Chayse Bene also had an interception return for a touchdown for Melbourne.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]