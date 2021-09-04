NATURALS 7, HOOKS 6 (10)

Jimmy Govern's single in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Brewer Hicklen and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Hicklen started the inning at second base, then came home on a line drive by Govern to left field.

Hicklen and Vinnie Pasquantino each had two hits to lead the Naturals.

The Naturals trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but rallied against the Hooks bullpen.

Seuly Matias homered in the sixth inning to pull the Naturals within 6-3. Then, in the seventh inning, Meibrys Viloria's sacrifice fly, Hicklen's RBI single and Govern's force out helped Northwest Arkansas tie the game at 6-6.

C.J. Eldred (1-0) pitched 3 innings of relief for the Naturals, allowing one hit and striking out 6.