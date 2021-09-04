$62M settlement hit in Kraft's U.S. case

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators said Friday that Kraft Heinz Co. will pay $62 million to settle charges of accounting wrongdoing that led the company to report overly rosy financial results, which were later corrected.

Two former senior Kraft executives agreed to pay civil penalties, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The commission said that Kraft boasted about cost savings that were actually unearned discounts and misleading reports about nearly 300 contracts with suppliers.

The company's claims were widely picked up by Wall Street analysts, the SEC said, but in 2019 Kraft restated its financial results to correct $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings.

The SEC alleged that Klaus Hofmann, Kraft's former chief procurement officer, approved improper contracts. The agency said that the former chief operating officer, Eduardo Pelleissone, was given many warning signs that expenses were being manipulated but didn't address them. Pelleissone also approved the company's financial statements.

Kraft did not admit or deny the findings but agreed to avoid future violations and pay a civil penalty, the SEC said. Pelleissone will pay a civil penalty of $300,000, and Hofmann will pay a $100,000 fine and be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for five years, the agency said.

-- The Associated Press

Apple faces claims over labor practices

The National Labor Relations Board is looking into two complaints about Apple Inc., which is facing criticism from employees over issues such as workplace safety and a lack of pay transparency.

The cases were filed on Aug. 26 and Wednesday this week, according to the website of the board, a federal agency responsible for ensuring fair labor practices. The board investigates all the complaints it receives and escalates the cases if it finds sufficient merit.

Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer, said she filed this week's complaint, saying it was on behalf of workers for violations of the National Labor Relations Act. Ashley Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at Apple, said that she filed the Aug. 26 complaint, which cited harassment by a manager, a retaliatory investigation and forced paid administrative leave.

In response, Apple said that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace." The company thoroughly investigates "whenever a concern is raised."

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index rises 3.19, ends at 674.25

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 674.25, up 3.19.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.