Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, La.; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

