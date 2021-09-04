Northwest Arkansas hospitals set record for ventilator use

Northwest Arkansas hospitals this week saw a decline in patients hospitalized with covid-19, though the number of patients on ventilators in the region set a record.

Eighty-seven ventilators were in use at Benton and Washington county hospitals on both Wednesday and Thursday, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy who released a joint statement with the largest health care providers in the region. That number decreased to 84 on Friday. The number of ventilators includes both covid-19 patients and patients with other medical needs, she said.

The state reached an all-time high with 361 covid-19 patients on ventilators Monday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. By Friday, that number was down to 353.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals on Friday collectively were caring for 134 hospitalized covid-19 patients. That was 18 fewer patients than Thursday and 39 fewer than the all-time high set Aug. 11. Friday's number of patients in intensive care units -- a number that includes both covid-19 patients and those hospitalized for other needs -- was 126, which was 13 fewer than the record high number hospitals saw Thursday.

Covid-19 patients accounted for about 19% of patients in Northwest Arkansas hospitals on Friday, according to data Pollard released. Of the covid-19 patients, 91% were not vaccinated, she said. The average age of hospitalized covid-19 patients was 43; the youngest patient was under 12, according to Pollard.

Statewide, 1,243 patients were hospitalized with covid-19 on Friday, down 6.1% from 1,324 hospitalized one week earlier.

Hospitals are facing the daily reality of caring for an overwhelming number of very sick, unvaccinated covid-19 patients along with record numbers of critical care patients, Pollard said. Resources and caregivers are stretched thin, she said.

"We are able to create the capacity necessary but doing so requires holding patients in emergency rooms and/or work with other facilities to transfer patients," she said.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith on Friday had 67 covid-19 patients hospitalized -- an increase of nine from the previous Friday -- with 34 of those patients in covid critical care units and 17 on ventilators. Baptist Health-Van Buren had 20 covid-19 patients, down from 27 a week earlier, and none on ventilators, according to Brian Miller, vice president of hospital operations.

Washington County was second in the state with 129 new cases of covid-19 on Friday, followed by Sebastian County with 116. Pulaski County led the state with 157 cases.

As of Thursday, the Cabot School District had the most active covid-19 cases among the state's public school districts, counting 173 cases among its students and staff members, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Fort Smith was second with 150 cases among its students and staff members. Springdale, the state's largest district with more than 22,000 students, ranked third with 124 cases, according to the Department of Health.

Rogers was fourth with 107. Bentonville was fifth with 104.