OPINION | WALLY HALL: Finally, game time

FAYETTEVILLE _ It is 55 minutes until kickoff for the Arkansas Razorbacks and Rice Owls.

This is the Razorbacks' first nonconference game since Nov. 9, 2019 and they lost to Western Kentucky 45-19.

A lot has happened since then. Chad Morris, who always claimed he was a high school coach, is coaching high school instead of the Razorbacks.

Covid-19 came and apparently set up camp for the long haul.

Sam Pittman was hired and led the Hogs to three SEC wins last season, their first conference victories since 2017.

Rice looks like a football team and they were going through a lot of different pass drills. They weren’t figuring rocket thrust to the moon but putting on a game face for the Razorbacks.

It is warm today, not that that should be a factor, but could affect the fans, who are turning out in good numbers.

They might announce an attendance in the 60-thousands but I’m skeptical after seeing all the open parking spots.

Should be a good game and I’ll have a column on it in Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which by the way gave its readers 12 pages of sports today.

I doubt many papers in America had that big of a sports section.