100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- For the first time in several years, this city will be the scene of a state-wide celebration of Labor Day. It is anticipated that 2,000 visiting union men will be here Monday, and the Hot Springs organization has made adequate preparations. The celebration will be preceded by what is predicted will be the largest and most spectacular parade of its kind in the Spa. Bands from Little Rock, Pine Bluff, and Fort Smith will accompany union representation from those cities. More than 100 floats have been signed up for the parade, which will form on Ouachita Avenue and march up Central Avenue to Whittington Avenue and out that thoroughfare to Whittington Park, where speeches will be made. A feature will be the floats representing the churches and Sunday schools of the city.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1971

CUMMINS PRISON FARM -- Joe N. Kagebien of DeWitt celebrated his 16th birthday Monday in a way that no 16-year-old in the state has ever celebrated a birthday before -- on "Death Row." At the time, he was unaware of the furor his frequent interviews with state and national press in the days since his incarceration August 10, the day he was sentenced to die October 11 in the electric chair, had generated. The death sentence, the first given in Arkansas since the across-the-board commutations of Death Row inmates by Governor Winthrop Rockefeller last December, was for Kagebien's part in the slaying of Jimmy Wayne Wampler, 27, of Fairoaks (Cross County) on a county road in DeWitt last November.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1996

• A federal judge denied Susan McDougal's efforts to quash a subpoena during a secret hearing Tuesday afternoon and ordered her to appear before a Whitewater grand jury at 9 a.m. today, McDougal said Tuesday night. The subpoena that the FBI served on McDougal the day she was sentenced on four Whitewater-related felony counts does not specify what information Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr seeks, she said. But McDougal said she will enter the grand jury room this morning under the assumption that she'll be questioned about her former business partners, President and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Asked what led her to that conclusion, she replied, "You mean other than the fact that they convicted me and indicted me? And offered me deals?"

10 years ago

Sept. 4, 2011

CONWAY -- When Allen C. Meadors resigned from the University of Central Arkansas presidency on Friday, the board of trustees turned to a familiar name: Tom Courtway. For the second time in three years, Courtway, the school's general counsel, quickly stepped into the job of interim president at UCA with little notice. "We're fortunate to have a resource like Tom Courtway," said a longtime trustee, Rush Harding III. "He ... understands all the various constituencies on campus. He's universally respected by all those different people. He has no agenda. He has no motive other than doing what's best for the university and best for all the people who have a vested interest in the university."