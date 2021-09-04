PERRYVILLE 33, MOUNT IDA 14

MOUNT IDA -- Tyler Givens ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Perryville (1-0) to a road win over Mount Ida (1-1).

Mason Roland was on the receiving end of Givens' touchdown pass. Crete Tippen added a 10-yard scoring run for the Mustangs.

