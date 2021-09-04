PRESCOTT 50, GURDON 7

PRESCOTT -- Carston Poole threw four touchdown passes for 205 yards as Prescott (2-0) routed Gurdon (1-1).

Caleb Harris caught two touchdowns from Poole, one for 63 yards in the first quarter and another for 48 yards in the second. Omarion Dickens and Jaylen Hobson caught Poole's other touchdown passes.

Jacaylon Zachery also scored a touchdown for the Curley Wolves on a 19-yard run shortly before the half.

Gurdon's only touchdown came from Zamari Haynie with 3:54 left before the half.

Grigsby ran 46 yards for the Curley Wolves' final score, a touchdown with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

