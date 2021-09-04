Rally, then runaway: Shaky Hogs top Rice in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas scored 31 unanswered points to overcome a double-digit second-half deficit and defeat Rice 38-17 in the season opener Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Running back Trelon Smith ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 12:44 remaining to give the Razorbacks a 24-17 lead. Tyson Morris added a 9-yard touchdown reception and Dominique Johnson ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the game’s final 4:07.

The Razorbacks (1-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime and trailed 17-7 after Rice quarterback Wiley Green hit receiver August Pitre for a 41-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

Arkansas (1-0) overcame a shaky start that second-year coach Sam Pittman called “embarrassing” during an interview on the Razorbacks’ halftime radio show. Arkansas had a punt blocked, committed eight penalties and had only 21 passing yards in the first half.

The Razorbacks responded with a stronger showing after halftime. Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop combined for three fourth-quarter interceptions, and Rice was stopped behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-1 run play from the Arkansas 18 in the third quarter.

Catalon’s 38-yard interception return set up Smith’s go-ahed score early in the fourth quarter. He set up Johnson’s touchdown run with a 44-yard interception return to the Rice 16.

Catalon, who also had 11 tackls, returned the first pick to the Rice 9, and the Razorbacks had first-and-goal from 4 following a penalty against the Rice quarterback, Green.

Jefferson threw incomplete on second down, but a pass interference call against Rice cornerback Miles McCord gave Arkansas a new set of downs. Smith scored one play after the penalty.

Smith, a Houston native who was playing one of his hometown universities, finished with 102 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Jefferson added 51 rushing yards and scored on touchdown runs of 34 yards in the first quarter and 5 yards in the third. He became the first Arkansas quarterback with multiple rushing touchdowns in the same game since Tyler Wilson at Ole Miss in 2011.

Jefferson also had a 68-yard touchdown called back because of a downfield holding penalty against freshman receiver Ketron Jackson in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson’s 5-yard score answered Rice’s third-quarter touchdown and pulled the Razorbacks within 17-14. It capped a 6-play, 57-yard drive that included completions of 31 yards to Morris and 10 yards to De’Vion Warren.

He didn’t provide the Razorbacks with much else as a passer, though. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards and threw an interception in the first home start of his career.

Arkansas out-gained Rice 335-308 in total offensive yards, but the Razorbacks committed 12 penalties for 112 yards to help keep the Owls (0-1) close.

Green was 13 of 26 for XXX yards. He threw one touchdown and was intercepted three times.

Backup Rice quarterback Luke McCaffrey completed 5 of 10 passes for 75 yards.

Arkansas held Rice to 81 rushing yards on 39 attempts.

The Razorbacks lost their two most experienced linebackers to targeting during the game. Grant Morgan was ejected for a hit against Green in the first quarter, and Bumper Pool was thrown out after tackling receiver Jake Bailey in the fourth.

Morgan will be back for the start of the Razorbacks’ scheduled game against No. 21 Texas next Saturday. Pool, who had a team-high 14 tackles, will miss the first half against the Longhorns.