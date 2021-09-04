RECRUITING BIG PART OF FOOTBALL WEEKEND

Not only will Saturday’s Arkansas football season-opener with Rice mark the return of a full house of fans to Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but for recruits as well.

Now that the over-year long covid-induced NCAA recruiting dead period is over, Arkansas prospects will be able to attend games via both official and unofficial visits.

This weekend’s 1 p.m. game will mostly feature local guys while next week’s 6 p.m. contest with future SEC foe Texas will have numerous visitors, including a pair of Razorback commits taking their official visits and at least one Sam Pittman’s staff hopes to have locked down in couple of weeks.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove tailback Rashod Dubinion (5-10, 190) and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes Eli Henderson (6-5, 300), a couple of Arkansas pledges, were both in Fayetteville on unofficial visits this summer. But they will get the full treatment as the Razorbacks and Longhorns clash.

Pittman, the second year UA coach, is gearing up for one of his favorite aspects of college football.

“Well, coaches have to go to work again,” Pittman said. “ I mean, it’s going to be great. Before the games last year, you just sat around waiting on the game, go out there and talk to the players. Now, you have to go to work again. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Pittman has always loved the recruiting part of college football and made it clear that his staff would be full of those who felt the same way.

“Any good coach loves recruiting, so it’ll be fun to see the families, see how excited they are to get on campus and watch the Razorbacks,” Pittman said. “So, we’re looking forward to it.”

One senior prospect who will be getting his second look at Fayetteville on Sept. 11 after taking his official visit in June is Milan, Tenn., defensive back Anthony Brown (6-2, 190).

Brown, a close friend of Razorback pledge Jaylon Lewis of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, is planning on making his college choice public on Sept. 14, just a few days after visiting Arkansas.

Arkansas enters the 2021 season with 17 commits in its 2022 recruiting class and two pledges for 2023.

That 2022 number and quality is good enough to be ranked 21st nationally by 247 Sports composite rankings, which also factors in ESPN and Rivals placements.

The class is currently ranked seventh out of the 14 SEC teams, ahead of South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn, the teams at the bottom of the rankings.

In addition to the two official visitors in for the Arkansas-Texas weekend, the Razorback staff is expecting to have at least eight other 2022 commits on campus.

Pittman brought five new coaches aboard in the offseason, all young and primed for recruiting.

“That’s really how it played out,” Pittman said. “I was trying to bring in recruiters. Most of the time if you’re a good recruiter, you’re a good coach. Because recruiting is work, and coaching is work.

“To get Arkansas where we all believe that it should be and where it’s going to be, we have to continue to improve our recruiting. So that was a big part of all these hires, along with their coaching ability. If you want to change your room, you’ve got to go get the players to do that.”