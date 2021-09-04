RISON 24, BALD KNOB 0

RISON -- Rison (1-1) scored in every quarter in its shutout victory over visiting Bald Knob (0-2).

The Wildcats got the opening score in the first quarter when Jacob Bolland tackled a Bulldog in the end zone for a 2-0 lead.

Rison added a second-quarter score on a 35-yard touchdown pass with Bolland adding the two-point conversion for a 10-0 advantage.

Bradyn Dupuy had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third, while DJ Kines went 30 yards to close the scoring in the fourth.

