Riverfront repairs to require closing

Multiple lanes on Riverfront Drive will be closed through early November and require traffic to be shifted starting Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the westbound lanes of Riverfront in a four-block section between Pine and Olive streets below the Interstate 30 bridge.

A single lane of westbound traffic will shift into the eastbound lanes, temporarily transitioning that section of Riverfront Drive into a two-way traffic pattern, the department said. The shift is to accommodate work on the new I-30 eastbound bridge over the Arkansas River.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.