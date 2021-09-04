RIVERVIEW 41, CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 7

Koby Teeter’s 30-yard touchdown run got Riverview (1-1) off and running in its blowout in Little Rock.

Tyler Williams and Israel Gomeros also had scoring runs in the first half as the Raiders led 20-0 at halftime. Gomeros added two more touchdowns in the second half.

Tyler Williams carried 19 times for 148 yards and a touchdown for CAC (0-1). Vance Strange added nine tackles for the Mustangs.

