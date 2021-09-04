Rogers man gets 10 years in prison for stealing police vehicle

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced a Rogers man Friday to 10 years in prison for stealing a police patrol vehicle.

Coby Hurst, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of theft of property and fleeing.

Hurst was arrested Nov. 12, 2019.

Rogers police were assisting firefighters at 5:20 a.m. that day at a house fire at 520 E. Spring St., according to court documents. Hurst lived in the house and was taken to the Police Department to await assistance from the American Red Cross, according to court documents.

Hurst and an officer were walking into the department when Hurst turned around, ran back outside, jumped into the police car and sped off, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He drove along New Hope Road, then north on Interstate 49. Rogers police officers and Benton County sheriff's deputies pursued Hurst and arrested him in Bella Vista, according to the affidavit.

Hurst reached speeds of 127 mph as he attempted to evade officers, according to the affidavit.

Two deputies collided with each other in the chase when Hurst entered the golf course north of Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista, according to the affidavit.

One theft charge relates to the patrol vehicle. The other is related to the loaded AR-15 and 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle.