CROSS COUNTRY

UA women win opener; men third

Led by Lauren Gregory, the University of Arkansas' No. 6-ranked women's cross country team took the top seven places and won the Missouri Opener on Friday in Columbia, Mo., with a perfect score of 15.

Gregory won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds.

The Razorbacks beat host Missouri (68 points), Vanderbilt (74) and Kentucky (84).

Also in the top seven for Arkansas were Kennedy Thomson (16:58.4), Krissy Gear (17:02.1), Carmie Prinsloo (17:10.5), Meghan Underwood (17:12.1), Isabel Van Camp (17:16.6) and Julia Paternain (17:19.5).

Arkansas' men's team, also ranked No. 6, held out its top runners and took third. Kentucky won with 29 points followed by Missouri (50), Arkansas (52) and Vanderbilt (103).

Myles Richter took second, running the 6,000 meters in 17:42.5, to lead the Razorbacks. Arkansas' Josh Shearer was fourth in 17:48.5.

TRACK AND FIELD

Woodhall third at Paralympics

Former University of Arkansas sprinter Hunter Woodhall ran 48.61 seconds to finish third in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday to earn a bronze medal.

It was the third Paralympic medal for Woodhall, who in 2016 earned a silver in the 200 and bronze in the 400. Earlier in the Tokyo Games, Woodhall took eighth in the 100.

GOLF

Gibson leads UA men

Wil Gibson shot a 4-under 68 to lead No. 19 Arkansas after the first round of the Carmel Cup on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Gibson is tied for second place, two strokes behind Georgia's Trent Phillips.

Arkansas is fifth in the eight-team field. The Razorbacks shot a 2-under 258 and are three strokes behind tournament leader Georgia (355). Mississippi State is second (356), followed by Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, who both shot a first-round 357.

Julian Perico and Juan Camilo Vesga are tied for 20th place as they both turned in a 1-over 73. Segundo Oliva Pinto and Luke Long are tied for 30th place after shooting 2-over 74.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas defeats Utah State

The University of Arkansas (4-1) defeated Utah State (2-2) 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13 on Friday in the Bobcat Classic in Bozeman, Mont.

Jillian Gillen led the Razorbacks with 33 kills.

Gracie Ryan finished with 58 assists and 14 digs. Taylor Head had 16 kills and 20 digs, while Maggie Cartwright recorded 13 kills and 19 digs.

The Razorbacks will face Portland at 11 a.m. Central today in their final match in the Bobcat Classic.

ASU wins at Saint Louis

Arkansas State University (2-2) defeated Saint Louis (1-3) 27-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16 on Friday in the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis.

Macey Putt had a match-high 19 kills and also had 14 digs for the Red Wolves. Lauren Musante finished with 26 assists and 12 digs. Tatum Ticknor recorded 20 digs.

The Red Wolves will play two matches today, facing Murray State at 10 a.m. Central and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 5 p.m. Central.

UALR loses to Memphis

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-2) lost to Memphis (5-0) 27-25, 25-12, 25-17 on Friday in the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway.

Laura Jansen had 10 kills for the Trojans. Laure Jansen finished with 13 digs. Also, Alyssa Nayar recorded 20 assists.

UALR faces Missouri State at noon today.

UCA falls to Missouri State

The host University of Central Arkansas (1-1) lost to Missouri State (3-2) 25-18, 28-26, 26-24 in the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway.

Lexi Miller led the Sugar Bears with 18 kills. Alexis Stumbough finished with 15 kills and 16 digs.

UCA will take on Memphis at 3 p.m. today.

UAPB swept by Murray State

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) lost 25-11, 25-19, 25-22 to Murray State (3-1) in the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis.

Nyah Ellis led the Lady Lions with 17 digs. Nikole Akamine had 15 assists, while Kori Diego had 8 kills.

UAPB will play host Saint Louis at noon Central, then face Arkansas State at 5 p.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services