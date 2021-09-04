STUTTGART 35, STAR CITY 14

STUTTGART -- Kameron Harper blocked a second-quarter punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown, putting Stuttgart (2-0) ahead for good in its win over Star City (1-1).

The Ricebirds scored on a first-quarter touchdown pass from Tymir Coppins to Daniel Poole. After Star City scored a touchdown, Stuttgart recaptured the lead in the second quarter on a 2-yard run from Poole.

Star City responded again, and the game remained tied at 14-14 until Harper's blocked punt for touchdown.

The Ricebirds extended the lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard run from Cedric Hawkins. It was the first of two touchdowns for Hawkins, who capped the scoring with a 10-yard reception from Coppins in the fourth quarter.

