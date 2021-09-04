Super Quiz: Brands & Products

- Head & Shoulders is a brand of ----------.
- The logo of this retailer's brand name is a red and white bull's-eye.
- King C. Gillette founded a company to produce a brand of ------------.
- The name of this ice-cream brand was selected to sound Danish.
- This four-letter brand name is an antacid to provide relief from heartburn and indigestion.
- The name of this battery brand also applies to someone who refuses to accept change.
- Pearl Milling Co., a pancake and syrup brand, was formally known as this racial stereotype.
- A bunny is a mascot of this manufacturer of batteries.
- The logo of this personal care brand is a silhouette profile of the brand's namesake bird.
ANSWERS:
- Shampoo
- Target
- (Safety) razors
- Haagen-Dazs
- Tums
- DieHard
- Aunt Jemima
- Energizer
- Dove