Super Quiz: Brands & Products

Today at 1:32 a.m.
  1. Head & Shoulders is a brand of ----------.
  2. The logo of this retailer's brand name is a red and white bull's-eye.
  3. King C. Gillette founded a company to produce a brand of ------------.
  4. The name of this ice-cream brand was selected to sound Danish.
  5. This four-letter brand name is an antacid to provide relief from heartburn and indigestion.
  6. The name of this battery brand also applies to someone who refuses to accept change.
  7. Pearl Milling Co., a pancake and syrup brand, was formally known as this racial stereotype.
  8. A bunny is a mascot of this manufacturer of batteries.
  9. The logo of this personal care brand is a silhouette profile of the brand's namesake bird.

ANSWERS:

  1. Shampoo
  2. Target
  3. (Safety) razors
  4. Haagen-Dazs
  5. Tums
  6. DieHard
  7. Aunt Jemima
  8. Energizer
  9. Dove

