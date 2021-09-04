Tools & Toys: MomRemedy Household Cleaner and Hi-Jack

MomRemedy Household Cleaner

What's to love: A hydrogen peroxide-based natural cleaner with a fresh lemon scent.

What does it do: The nontoxic multi-purpose cleaner uses citrus and hydrogen peroxide to clean and remove stains. The company says it is effective in cleaning "stains, dirt, potty accidents, grease, grime, spills, markers, paint on upholstery, carpets, clothing, sneakers and more." The 24-ounce bottle is $12.99; the 64-ounce container is $28.99 for use in an already owned spray bottle or from a glass refillable spray bottle with a silicon sleeve that MomRemedy sells for $16.99. For more information visit mom-remedy.com.

Hi-Jack

What's to love: A smart way to cover a wall-phone jack when no longer in use

What does it do: No longer have a land-line but not sure what to do with the phone jack on the wall? The Hi-Jack is a clever way to cover the jack with something useful. The Hi-Jack comes with a bracket that makes it easy to slide over the wall jack. The hollow back allows it to sit close to the wall. The Hi-Jack has a shelf and hooks for organizing keys, leashes and bags and the 4-by-6-inch frame comes with six decorative inserts (or one insert for a personal photo). It is available in gray or bronze and sells for $49.99. Visit hi-jack.co for more information.