TRUMANN 32, HARRISBURG 0

HARRISBURG -- The defense for Trumann (1-0) shut down Harrisburg (1-1), and Rian King provided the offense with four touchdown runs.

Jake Osment also had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.

