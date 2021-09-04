Two people killed in accident on I-40; Judsonia man dies in motorcycle wreck

A North Carolina man and an unnamed minor died Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Palestine, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was driving on the interstate around 10:29 p.m. when it hydroplaned through the median and cable barrier and struck a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on, the report said. A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 then hit the Camry and the Silverado overturned and hit an oncoming 2021 Dodge Ram 3500.

Corey Brothers, 39, of Winston-Salem, N.C., the driver of the Toyota, died, as did a minor passenger in the Silverado, the report said. Two others in the Silverado were injured in the crash.

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Searcy, according to another state police report.

James Roy Ballard, 51, of Judsonia was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Arkansas 367 around 5:57 a.m. when he lost control, crossed the yellow line and collided with a curb, the report said. The motorcycle went airborne for approximately 35 feet then went airborne again for approximately 27 feet before sliding 46 feet to a stop, the report said.