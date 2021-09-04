UA teams part of field for first Stephens Cup

The University of Arkansas golf teams are among those invited to participate in the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup to be played Oct. 18-20 at The Alotian Club in Roland.

The men's field is led by Florida State, ranked fourth in the most-recent Golfstat rankings, while No. 4 South Carolina leads the women's entries.

Five other women's teams currently ranked will participate, including LSU (5th), Mississippi (6th), Baylor (15th), Virginia (19th) and Arkansas (20th).

The men's field includes Arkansas (15th), Arizona (19th), San Diego State (27th), Notre Dame (31st) and Alabama (52nd).

"We are excited to bring together some of the most dynamic teams in college golf today," tournament Chairman Warren Stephens, the son of former Augusta National Golf Club chairman Jackson T. Stephens, said in a news release. "It is our hope that by assembling great amateur players at some of the greatest venues in golf, we will encourage the next generation and help to grow the game. My father truly believed that golf taught life lessons, and I am thrilled to honor him through this tournament."

In addition to the 12 schools competing for the Stephens Cup team titles, 12 individual men and women collegiate players representing PGA Works, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the United States Service Academies will also participate. The field will include Joshua McCray from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Golf Channel will provide live broadcasts each day of the tournament.

"We are thrilled to showcase the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup on the Golf Channel," tournament director Mark Brazil said. "Live coverage makes this tournament even more prestigious, and we certainly appreciate Golf Channel's partnership. We look forward to highlighting the players in this outstanding field and the incredible course at The Alotian Club."

The Stephens Cup will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., in 2022, followed by Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas in 2023.