UALR gets $3 million in Windgate Foundation grants to support art, education

LITTLE ROCK -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received three grants totaling more than $3 million from the Windgate Foundation.

The grants are $470,000 for the UALR Art Outreach Program, $1 million to acquire works for UALR's permanent art collection and $1.56 million to support UALR Children International's education and outreach programs.

"These three grants from the Windgate Foundation will go a long way to support art education and outreach programs in our community," said Chancellor Christina Drale.

UALR Children International, in its 27th year, serves about 2,100 children and young people in central Arkansas through school- and community-based programs, including after-school and summer programming, cooking classes, emergency food assistance and college preparation and career training.

The first $1.5 million to UALR Children International will create an endowed fund to cover operational expenses; the remaining $60,000 is a bridge grant to use in the following year.

The grant for UALR's permanent art collection will be divided into two $500,000 segments to acquire art from living artists.

Brad Cushman, director of the UALR Gallery Program, notes that the Windgate Foundation has been providing financial support for exhibition programming and acquisitions since 2011.

The multiyear grant for the UALR Art Outreach Program will support education efforts for high school students and art teachers in Arkansas through December 2024. Windgate awarded the university a grant of more than $750,000 in November 2018 to establish art workshops at the high school level.