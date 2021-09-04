U.S. Capsules
A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Solheim Cup that starts today at Inverness Club:
BRITTANY ALTOMARE
AGE 30
WORLD RANKING 54
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 2-1-1
NOTABLE She went 13 years between playing in the Junior Ryder Cup and her first Solheim Cup.
AUSTIN ERNST
AGE 29
WORLD RANKING 27
VICTORIES 3
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 2-2-0
NOTABLE Made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, didn't qualify in 2019, and then won each of the next two years to qualify on her own.
ALLY EWING
AGE 28
WORLD RANKING 22
VICTORIES 2
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 1-3-0
NOTABLE Won the LPGA Tour's lone Match Play event at Shadow Creek earlier this year by beating Sophia Popov in the final.
MINA HARIGAE
AGE 31
WORLD RANKING 62
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Got the attention of Captain Pat Hurst by winning four Cactus Tour events when golf was shut down because of the pandemic.
DANIELLE KANG
AGE 28
WORLD RANKING 8
VICTORIES 5
MAJORS Women's PGA Championship (2017)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-4-0
NOTABLE Match play experience includes being a back-to-back winner of U.S. Women's Amateur.
MEGAN KHANG
AGE 23
WORLD RANKING 37
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 0-2-1
NOTABLE Had a pair of top-10 finishes in the majors this year at the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women's Open, where she tied for fourth at Olympic Club.
JESSICA KORDA
AGE 28
WORLD RANKING 18
VICTORIES 6
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-2-2
NOTABLE Was unbeaten in four matches at Gleneagles in 2019. The two foursomes matches she won with sister Nelly didn't get beyond the 14th hole.
NELLY KORDA
AGE 23
WORLD RANKING 1
VICTORIES 8
MAJORS Women's PGA Championship (2021)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 3-0-1
NOTABLE The Olympic gold medalist already has had a banner year, including winning her first major and first time reaching No. 1 in the world.
JENNIFER KUPCHO
AGE 24
WORLD RANKING 28
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Former NCAA champion at Wake Forest is best known for winning the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.
YEALIMI NOH
AGE 20
WORLD RANKING 31
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Regarded as one of the most promising young Americans. She had such a promising amateur career that she turned down a scholarship to UCLA to turn pro.
LIZETTE SALAS
AGE 32
WORLD RANKING 14
VICTORIES 1
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-6-2
NOTABLE Lost a showdown to Nelly Korda in the Women's PGA this year. In four previous Solheim Cup appearances, she is 3-0-1 in singles.
LEXI THOMPSON
AGE 26
WORLD RANKING 12
VICTORIES 13
MAJORS ANA Inspiration (2017)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 5-4-6
NOTABLE She failed to win a match at Gleneagles in 2019, halving two of them. Has had a tough year with losing a five-shot lead in the U.S. Women's Open.