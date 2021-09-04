U.S. Capsules

A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Solheim Cup that starts today at Inverness Club:

BRITTANY ALTOMARE

AGE 30

WORLD RANKING 54

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 2-1-1

NOTABLE She went 13 years between playing in the Junior Ryder Cup and her first Solheim Cup.

AUSTIN ERNST

AGE 29

WORLD RANKING 27

VICTORIES 3

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 2-2-0

NOTABLE Made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, didn't qualify in 2019, and then won each of the next two years to qualify on her own.

ALLY EWING

AGE 28

WORLD RANKING 22

VICTORIES 2

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 1-3-0

NOTABLE Won the LPGA Tour's lone Match Play event at Shadow Creek earlier this year by beating Sophia Popov in the final.

MINA HARIGAE

AGE 31

WORLD RANKING 62

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Got the attention of Captain Pat Hurst by winning four Cactus Tour events when golf was shut down because of the pandemic.

DANIELLE KANG

AGE 28

WORLD RANKING 8

VICTORIES 5

MAJORS Women's PGA Championship (2017)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-4-0

NOTABLE Match play experience includes being a back-to-back winner of U.S. Women's Amateur.

MEGAN KHANG

AGE 23

WORLD RANKING 37

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 0-2-1

NOTABLE Had a pair of top-10 finishes in the majors this year at the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women's Open, where she tied for fourth at Olympic Club.

JESSICA KORDA

AGE 28

WORLD RANKING 18

VICTORIES 6

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-2-2

NOTABLE Was unbeaten in four matches at Gleneagles in 2019. The two foursomes matches she won with sister Nelly didn't get beyond the 14th hole.

NELLY KORDA

AGE 23

WORLD RANKING 1

VICTORIES 8

MAJORS Women's PGA Championship (2021)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 3-0-1

NOTABLE The Olympic gold medalist already has had a banner year, including winning her first major and first time reaching No. 1 in the world.

JENNIFER KUPCHO

AGE 24

WORLD RANKING 28

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Former NCAA champion at Wake Forest is best known for winning the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.

YEALIMI NOH

AGE 20

WORLD RANKING 31

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Regarded as one of the most promising young Americans. She had such a promising amateur career that she turned down a scholarship to UCLA to turn pro.

LIZETTE SALAS

AGE 32

WORLD RANKING 14

VICTORIES 1

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-6-2

NOTABLE Lost a showdown to Nelly Korda in the Women's PGA this year. In four previous Solheim Cup appearances, she is 3-0-1 in singles.

LEXI THOMPSON

AGE 26

WORLD RANKING 12

VICTORIES 13

MAJORS ANA Inspiration (2017)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 5-4-6

NOTABLE She failed to win a match at Gleneagles in 2019, halving two of them. Has had a tough year with losing a five-shot lead in the U.S. Women's Open.

United States' Mina Harigae plays her driver off the 5th tee during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Danielle Kang, of the United States, plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole mer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Megan Khang watches her approach shot onto the 13th green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Jennifer Kupcho drives on the second tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Jessica Korda drives during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

United States' Nelly Korda plays her tee shot on the 17th during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

United States' Yealimi Noh drives off the 5th tee during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Lizette Salas hits onto the fifth green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)