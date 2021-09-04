VALLEY VIEW 31, HARDING ACADEMY 30

JONESBORO -- Carson Turley ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Valley View (1-1) held off Harding Academy (1-1).

Harding Academy jumped out to a quick lead as Jackson Fox returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Valley View responded with a 3-yard run from Turley to tie the game at 7-7.

The teams traded touchdowns again before the end of the quarter, with a 3-yard run by Harding Academy's Andrew Miller and a 70-yard run from Turley.

Harding Academy retook the lead in the second with a 4-yard run from Miller, then extended it to 24-14 at halftime with a field goal.

Turley led Valley View's rally in the second half, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Becker and scoring on a 5-yard run to put the Blazers up 28-24. Valley View later added a field goal, then held on despite a late touchdown from the Wildcats.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]