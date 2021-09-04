Washington scores 3 TDs as Wynne routs West Memphis

WYNNE -- Senior tailback Carl Washington scored three touchdowns and sophomore Kobey Davis rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wynne Yellowjackets to a 35-13 victory over the West Memphis Blue Devils.

The Jackets (1-1) seized the momentum within the first nine minutes after taking the opening kickoff and chewing up more than seven minutes of the clock en route to a 12-play, 51-yard touchdown drive.

Perhaps the biggest play, however, came when Wynne defensive back Tre Holmes snagged a tipped pass off the arm of West Memphis quarterback Bryson Jenkins and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Yellowjackets lead at the 2:38 mark of the first quarter.

"We talk about mo(mentum) all the time," Wynne Coach Van Paschal said. "The interception was what pumped the energy on our sideline and even in our stands. We needed it."

The Yellowjackets had no trouble running methodically over the West Memphis defense, totaling 163 yards on the ground in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (1-1) once again had no rushing attack in the first half. Last week in a 20-0 win at Little Rock Southwest, the Blue Devils rushed for only 9 yards in the first half.

At Wynne, West Memphis could manage only 50 yards on the ground in the first two quarters.

Washington scored his second touchdown of the night with eight minutes to play before halftime on a 33-yard run after breaking three tackles along the sideline.

West Memphis was able to stay within close distance by halftime thanks to an 84-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown by senior Brandon Peters.

Wynne closed the door on the Blue Devils in the third quarter when Davis plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 4:33 showing for a 28-6 margin heading into the fourth quarter.

Washington capped it with his touchdown trifecta, the final one from 24 yards out.

West Memphis' final score came on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Jarrell Shephard with 3:16 left in the game.

