Weather helps beat back California fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Better weather has slowed the growth of the huge California wildfire near Lake Tahoe resort communities, authorities said Friday.

The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada, but no significant fire activity occurred since Thursday, officials said.

Tim Ernst, an operations section chief, said fire officials were cautiously optimistic thanks to "a lot of hard work" by firefighters over the past two weeks.

The nearly 333-square-mile fire was not making any significant advances and was not challenging containment lines on long sections of its perimeter, but Ernst said "the risk is still out there."

Crews were restoring utilities, knocking down hazardous trees and putting out smoldering hot spots to prepare certain areas for repopulation, but the timeline for allowing residents back to their home remains unclear, said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"At this point, we don't know. We're doing everything we can to mop up the fire and clean up areas that need to be cleaned up," Wilbourn said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/94caldor/]

The fire had been driven northeast on a course leading to South Lake Tahoe for days by southwestern winds, but that pattern ended this week. Calmer winds and increased humidity Thursday and Friday helped crews increase containment of the blaze to 29%.

"Very positive trends with regards to weather," said Dean Gould, a U.S. Forest Service administrator. "That's huge for us. Let's take full advantage of it while we have this window."

With the fire growing at the smallest rate in two weeks, he said, "Things are clearly heading in the right direction for us."

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes that have destroyed at least 1,500 homes.

EMERGENCY COSTS

As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging.

A ride-share company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 for transportation from the smoke-choked ski resort at Heavenly Valley to the safety of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about eight times the going rate. A Nevada hotel-casino outside the evacuation order zone advertised a two-night stay for $1,091, almost four times the midweek rate offered a day earlier.

While there is no federal law that bans price gouging during emergencies, at least a dozen statehouses have addressed the issue since last year, including Nevada and California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom a year ago signed a bill banning the practice.

But a Nevada price-gouging prohibition signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak doesn't take effect until October.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/94wildfires/]

"We hope that good merchants are not going to partake in price gouging," Sisolak said Tuesday. "They're going to partake in trying to make their goods available to the widest group of people they possibly can."

Officials in both states publicly warned businesses in the shadow of the massive blaze, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, his Nevada counterpart Aaron Ford and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei asking consumers to report incidents to their offices.

Information for this article was contributed by Daisy Nguyen, John Antczak, Sam Metz, Scott Sonner, Olga Rodriguez, Jocelyn Gecker, Michelle L. Price and Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press.