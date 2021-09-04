WIND SURGE 6, TRAVELERS 5 (10)

The Arkansas Travelers lost in 10 innings to the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travs led 5-4 entering the top of the ninth inning, but Wichita tied the game at 5-5 on Aaron Whitefield's sacrifice fly. In the top of the 10th inning, Spencer Steer hit a sacrifice fly to give the Wind Surge a 6-5 lead.

Arkansas had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning after Jordan Cowan and Patrick Frick walked. However, Wichita reliever Jordan Gore (3-1) struck out Jack Larsen and Julio Rodriguez to end the game. Gore pitched two innings of relief to earn the victory.

Rodriguez led the Travs, going 4 for 6 with a double and 2 RBI. Jake Scheiner had two hits, including his 16th home run of the season. Frick also had two hits for Arkansas.