The nation in brief: Wisconsin man killed in police chase

Wisconsin man killed in police chase

FRANKLIN, Wis. -- Police shot and killed a man suspected of kidnapping a man, carjacking a vehicle and stealing another vehicle outside a Wisconsin Walmart as officers closed in on him.

The Milwaukee County sheriff's office, the Franklin Police Department and the Oak Creek Police Department issued a joint statement saying the incident began early Friday morning when a 31-year-old man kidnapped another man in Milwaukee.

They visited three stores, including a Walmart in suburban Franklin where the kidnapping victim told store personnel that he needed help. Someone from the Walmart called police and said there was an active shooter there, the statement said.

Multiple deputies and officers from the two departments converged on the area. As officers closed in, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and stole another one, the statement said.

A chase ensued on Interstate 94 with speeds reaching 110 mph. The suspect exited the freeway and crashed in a Franklin parking lot. He then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and engaged an Oak Creek officer in an "armed confrontation." The statement did not elaborate.

The chase continued until the suspect hit another vehicle just up the street from the Franklin Walmart. He climbed out of the vehicle holding a gun. Four deputies, one Franklin officer and four Oak Creek officers opened fire, killing him, the statement said. Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

British national admits role in beheadings

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A British national admitted Thursday night in a federal courtroom that he played a leadership role in an Islamic State group scheme to torture, hold for ransom and eventually behead American hostages.

Alexanda Anon Kotey, 37, faces life without parole after pleading guilty to all eight counts against him at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. The charges include hostage-taking resulting in death and providing material support to the Islamic State group from 2012 through 2015.

Kotey admitted guilt in connection with the deaths of four American hostages -- journalist James Foley, journalist Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller -- as well as European and Japanese nationals who also were held captive.

Kotey is one of four Islamic State members who were dubbed "the Beatles" by their captives because of their British accents. He and another man, El Shafee Elsheikh, were brought to the U.S. last year to face charges after the U.S. assured Britain that neither man would face the death penalty.

Elsheikh is still scheduled to go on trial in January. A third Beatle, Mohammed Emwazi, also known as "Jihadi John," was killed in a 2015 drone strike. A fourth is serving a prison sentence in Turkey.

Data breach hits Dallas school district

DALLAS -- A data breach at the Dallas public school system earlier this month exposed the personal information of students, parents, teachers and staff dating to 2010, system officials revealed.

In statements posted to its website Thursday, the Dallas Independent School District said it learned of the breach on Aug. 8. Since then, the district says it has been investigating and working to contain the exposure before making it public.

According to the website statements, an unauthorized third party downloaded the data and stored it temporarily on an encrypted cloud storage site. Social Security numbers, birth dates, contact information and grades were among the data exposed.

The district said it had not received any reports of fraud or identity theft due to the data breach. It planned to open a hotline Friday to answer questions of those affected and help them set up credit monitoring.

The district is the second-largest in Texas, ranking behind only the Houston Independent School District. The Dallas district employs 22,222 staff members and enrolled 153,861 students in 230 schools, according to its website.

Gang attacks injure Oklahoma inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The head of Oklahoma's prison system ordered a statewide lockdown Friday after several inmates were injured in what authorities say were gang-related attacks.

Corrections Director Scott Crow ordered the lockdown and canceled all visitation through the weekend.

"We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety," Crow said in a statement.

Several inmates were injured seriously, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the agency said.

The prisons where the attacks occurred were the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka, John H. Lilley Correctional Center near Boley, Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy and Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville.

Corrections Department spokesman Justin Wolf said he couldn't detail how many inmates were injured or the nature of the attacks because the incidents were still under investigation.