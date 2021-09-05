Sections
1 dead in Pine Bluff; police say it appears homeowner shot burglar

by The Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 10:13 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A male subject was shot and killed in a Pine Bluff residence on Saturday night, and police said it was likely the result of a homeowner shooting a burglar.

At about 10:40 p.m. officers were sent to a shooting at a residence at 210 W. 18th Ave. where they met the homeowner. While at the residence, police said they located a male who was dead from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

“At this time it appears that the homeowner shot a burglar in their home,” stated a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. “An update will be made if any charges are filed.”

Police did not have an identification of the dead person at 1 a.m. Sunday when the news release was issued, and said they would release the person’s name once it is known and his family has been notified.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, police said. This is the 20th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.

