A song and a putt

Arkansas native and country music superstar Justin Moore was the headliner Aug. 22 for a concert and golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The tournament and concert were held at Chenal Country Club. VIP ticketholders got to meet Moore and have their picture taken with him at a private reception before the main event.

Moore, a Poyen native, also participated in a question-and-answer session with the VIPs. Questions included:

• What baseball position did you play? Middle infield and catcher.

• How do you balance life and work while on the road? He says he has been married 14 years and is home a lot more than people think.

• What are your hobbies? Hunting, fishing and playing golf.

• How did you get your start in country music? He says he initially went to a vo-tech school in Malvern after graduating high school but "got out of that business" within two weeks and moved to Nashville, Tenn. There he met people who opened doors for him, but he says "it was a lot of work."

The evening also included dinner and a silent auction. The St. Jude Golf Classic was held Aug. 23.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal